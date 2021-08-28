PirateCash Price Tops $0.0408 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $1,018.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,135,920 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

