PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Hits $2.19 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $285.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,052.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.34 or 0.01293176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00333284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00247387 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003070 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

