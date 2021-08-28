Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Planet Fitness worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

