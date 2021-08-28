Playkey (PKT) Achieves Market Cap of $235,300.94

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $235,300.94 and approximately $99,271.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 50.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.74 or 0.00748494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00098872 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.