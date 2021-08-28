Playtech (LON:PTEC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $402.90

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 402.90 ($5.26) and traded as high as GBX 421.20 ($5.50). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 420.40 ($5.49), with a volume of 531,907 shares trading hands.

PTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Playtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Playtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 513.20 ($6.70).

Get Playtech alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 402.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.