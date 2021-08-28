Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Playtika alerts:

PLTK stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76. Playtika has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.31 million. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,955,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $233,980,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $149,716,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $112,241,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $89,268,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.