Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

PLZ.UN opened at C$4.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.57. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.04 and a 12 month high of C$4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.97. The firm has a market cap of C$468.31 million and a PE ratio of 9.66.

PLZ.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.52 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

