POA (POA) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, POA has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and approximately $110,552.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,076,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
