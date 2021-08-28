Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 714.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 111.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 31,396 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

PII stock opened at $123.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.98. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.64.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.