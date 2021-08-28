Poolz Finance Price Reaches $6.65 on Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.65 or 0.00013634 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

