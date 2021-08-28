PotCoin Price Up 5.8% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.99 million and $513.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,891.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.69 or 0.06642656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.75 or 0.01286002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00354613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00130638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.35 or 0.00618404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00337984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 77% against the dollar and now trades at $148.76 or 0.00304258 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,626,367 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

