PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $161.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.53.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.