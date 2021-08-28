PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,560.96

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,560.96 ($20.39) and traded as low as GBX 1,436.48 ($18.77). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,490 ($19.47), with a volume of 1,597 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,560.96. The firm has a market cap of £633.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

