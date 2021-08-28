PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215,188 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.88% of PRA Group worth $50,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $41.91 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.05.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,404.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

