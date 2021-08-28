Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Get Prada alerts:

PRDSY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 8,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395. Prada has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.