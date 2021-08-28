Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 18,400 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $418.76. 1,621,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company has a market capitalization of $394.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $412.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

