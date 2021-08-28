Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 2,150 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $51.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. 1,439,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,890.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.