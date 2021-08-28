Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 41,130 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares during the quarter. WEX comprises 1.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.48% of WEX worth $41,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in WEX by 815.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,999,000 after buying an additional 459,831 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP bought a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,909,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.18. 299,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.58.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.