Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 5,390 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.13% of Kornit Digital worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRNT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.63. The company had a trading volume of 164,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,159. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.31. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $134.86.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.