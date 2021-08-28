Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 43,288 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,524 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.63. 11,219,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,715,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

