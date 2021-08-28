Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 128,950 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares during the period. Beacon Roofing Supply makes up about 1.5% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 1.20% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $44,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,443,000 after buying an additional 160,963 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,694,000 after buying an additional 59,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after buying an additional 202,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after buying an additional 67,720 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,763,000 after buying an additional 37,195 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 418,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,306. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

