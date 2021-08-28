Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 19,581 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, upped their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.54. 1,268,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $314.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.53.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

