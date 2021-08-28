Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 3,526 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $119.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

