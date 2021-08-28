Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 5,800 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.19% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $36,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,309,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $436.75. The company had a trading volume of 223,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,292. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.33 and a 52-week high of $443.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

