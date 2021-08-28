Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 93,615 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,615 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $39.44. 3,044,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,608. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

