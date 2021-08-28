Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,241 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.20% of Accolade worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 398,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.