Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.73. 3,698,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,983. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Compass Point raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

