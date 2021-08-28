Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,559 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $61,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Visa by 848.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after buying an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Visa by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 35,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Visa by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,195,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $253,053,000 after buying an additional 162,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.69. 6,368,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.72. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.