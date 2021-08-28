Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $38.60 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.07% of Global Payments worth $38,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $164.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,601. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.06. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.