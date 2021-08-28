Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $39.84 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,400 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.60% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $39,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,870,000 after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $71.19. 374,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,403. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.19.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

