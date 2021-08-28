Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $41.57 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up approximately 1.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.38% of Watsco worth $41,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.10. 84,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,925. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.87. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

