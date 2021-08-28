Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,791 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial comprises about 1.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.98% of Wintrust Financial worth $42,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,360,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $75.19. 218,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,341. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

