Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 126,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of West Fraser Timber as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

NYSE:WFG traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,358. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

WFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.