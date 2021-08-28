Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 24,448 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.23% of 2U worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of 2U by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2U stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,087. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.97.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

