Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 31,200 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.08% of Pentair worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pentair by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,787,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Pentair by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after buying an additional 43,956 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

PNR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.69. 1,823,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39. Pentair plc has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

