Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 102,945 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,945 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Phreesia worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after acquiring an additional 616,536 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,021,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 613,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 140,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after acquiring an additional 55,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 454,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.89 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,928 shares of company stock worth $8,529,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

