Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 11,334 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

CSCO stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $59.02. 14,795,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,271,477. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

