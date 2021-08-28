Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 34,850 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 34,850 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

