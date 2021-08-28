Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Purchased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 65,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of PREF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.81. 71,282 shares of the company traded hands. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72.

