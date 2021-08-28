ProBit Token (PROB) Achieves Market Cap of $13.63 Million

ProBit Token (CURRENCY:PROB) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, ProBit Token has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One ProBit Token coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges. ProBit Token has a total market capitalization of $13.63 million and $34,766.00 worth of ProBit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

ProBit Token Coin Profile

PROB is a coin. ProBit Token’s total supply is 190,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,000,000 coins. ProBit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ProBit_Exchange . ProBit Token’s official website is www.probit.com/en-us/token . ProBit Token’s official Twitter account is @probit_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PROB is a utility token native to ProBit Exchange. PROB provides benefits for traders including discounts and privileges on the platform. “

ProBit Token Coin Trading

