Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.03. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $108.75.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $139,496.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $49,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

