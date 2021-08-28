Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.21% of Progyny worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $798,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Progyny by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 39.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Progyny by 12.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PGNY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,065.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,532,375 shares of company stock worth $92,419,074. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

