Project Pai Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.81 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $36.81 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00093870 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00026444 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,770,155,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,567,065,189 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

