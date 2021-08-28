Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Aew Capital Management L P’s Largest Position

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,750 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 7.9% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.30% of Prologis worth $265,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,252. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

