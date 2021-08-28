Propy Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges. Propy has a market cap of $19.46 million and approximately $79,001.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.00752900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00099336 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy (PRO) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official website is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.