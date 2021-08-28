Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,073,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,809 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Prospect Capital worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.28.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

PSEC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

