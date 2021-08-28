Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO) versus Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Head to Head Comparison

Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO) and Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provision and Sony Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sony Group $84.90 billion 1.48 $11.01 billion $8.84 11.68

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Provision.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Provision and Sony Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provision 0 0 0 0 N/A Sony Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Provision and Sony Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provision N/A N/A N/A Sony Group 12.41% 19.58% 4.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Provision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Sony Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Provision has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sony Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sony Group beats Provision on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provision Company Profile

Provision Holding, Inc. focuses on the development and distribution of three-dimensional (3D) holographic interactive video displays primarily for advertising and product merchandising markets. The company's products include HoloVision displays and 3D Savings Center kiosks that offer advertisers and customers to reach captive audience in grocery stores, malls, convenience stores, gas stations, banks, and other retail locations. Its HoloVision displays are also used in education, medical, entertainment, and consumer applications. Provision Holding, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Coinstar, LLC to develop and integrate HoloVision display systems into Coinstar's kiosks. The company is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others. The Game and Network Services segment deals with gaming machines, software and network services. The Music segment produces and publishes music and provides image media platforms. The Pictures segment handles film production, television program creation, and media networks. The Home Entertainment and Sound segment offers LCD televisions, home audio, Blu-ray Disc players and recorders, and memory-based portable audio devices. The Imaging Products and Solutions segment provides digital imaging products, professional solutions, and medical goods. The Mobile Communications segment deals with mobile phones and Internet services business. The Semiconductors segment provides image sensors and camera modules. The Financial Services segment manages the life insurance and non

