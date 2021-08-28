Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,847. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

