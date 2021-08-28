Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,927 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Prudential Financial worth $45,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Prudential Financial by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.