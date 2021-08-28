Public Mint (MINT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,510.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $74,510.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

